More sunshine and lower humidity for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are gradually clearing from north to south this morning. In areas where the clouds have cleared in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas, there is some patchy fog. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and about 5 degrees below normal. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows will drop back to the 60s overnight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity will remain low tomorrow, but temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees. We will have full sunshine on Friday afternoon and a clear sky that night.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon. but rain chances will increase Sunday, Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening and highs will dip into the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s at the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

