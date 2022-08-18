Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason.

Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored on Saturday, joining Kelley Powers, a championship goose caller and co-owner of Final Flight Outfitters in Union City; Billy Blakely, a professional hunting and fishing guide of Blue Bank Resort on Reelfoot Lake; and Bill Cooksey, an outdoor writer, championship duck caller and conservationist from Jackson.

Rea spent almost 34 years at The Commercial Appeal, including the final 13 as the newspaper’s outdoors editor before retiring in 2001.

Since then, he has been the host of the award-winning “Outdoors with Larry Rea” radio show on AM-790 The Bet as part of the Audacy Radio family of stations based in Memphis.

Larry Rea, in-studio (Larry Rea)

The other five inductees will include Boyd Duckett, a professional angler and owner of Duckett Fishing; Michael Waddell, a television show host, outdoor personality, and the owner and creator of The Bone Collector; Tom Nelson, the host of The American Archer, an outdoor writer, and member of the Archery Hall of Fame; and Wade Middleton, president of CareCo TV, television show host, and creator of Bass Pro Shops Collegiate Bass Fishing.

Saturday’s program will begin at 10:30 a.m. For additional information, click here.

