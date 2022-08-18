Advertise with Us
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
By Christopher Cheatham and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has had a no cell phone policy for 19 years.

The dean of students from the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering mentions the new system they are implementing to enforce no cell phones.

“In the morning, when the students come in, they unlock their pouches using two of the devices we have outside. We have teachers outside to monitor and make sure that their pouches are locked. So, once they lock those pouches, they go into the building and proceed through their day.”

The system is called Yondr and is used to create a free space with no cell phones.

The Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has ordered over 600 pouches with five unlock stations throughout the campus.

Students did not initially accept the idea as you would think.

One of the students commented, “When I first got it, I was like, I don’t really like this.”

But after several years of trying to stop distractions in the classroom, students and parents have agreed the new system is for the best.

The student commented, “There would be instances where the teacher would be teaching, and someone would get their phone out and blurt things out. But since we’ve had these pouches, there haven’t been as many distractions.”

The system has only been implemented for two weeks at the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering but is planned to be used throughout the whole school year.

