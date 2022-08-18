Mayor Lee Harris signed green fleet executive order.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris is hoping to fight climate change with this new order.

This order includes county cars being replaced with all-electric and hybrid cars.

Mayor lee is committing to changing 20 percent of the county vehicles with all-electric and hybrid cars.

Mayor lee spoke and said, “The vast majority of the carbon emissions which are heating our atmosphere as we speak ... are from cars and trucks. So we’ve gotta get more cars and trucks off the road, we’ve got to shift our mindset such that we are emphasizing more electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

Mayor Lee Harris says, “We can’t do it all, but we can help lead the way and point toward the future.”

The county noted that they are prioritizing these all-electric vehicles and hybrids with existing funds and that County Commissioner Michael Whaley says he’ll commit to sponsoring the action making it become law if it’s approved by the board of commissioners.

