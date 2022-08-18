Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Lovely Summer day with cool temperatures and low humidity

By Erin Thomas
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beautiful August day is in store for us with low humidity and temperatures below-average in the 80s today! Fair weather prevails as he head into the weekend. By Sunday, however, a warm front lifts north from central Mississippi, bringing our dry and pleasant pattern to an end as we get sandwiched between this boundary to our south and a cold front to our north, leading to a generally wet and unsettled pattern through the middle of next week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 92
  • NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity will remain low tomorrow, but temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees. We will have full sunshine on Friday afternoon and a clear sky that night.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday afternoon. but rain chances will increase Sunday, Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening and highs will dip into the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s at the start of next week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

