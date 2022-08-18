Advertise with Us
General Sessions judge from Madison County was arrested

Madison County General Sessions judge arrested for DUI and Firearm charges.
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested for DUI and Firearm charges.(MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Madison County judge was arrested for DUI and possession of a firearm.

On August 17, 2022, General Sessions judge Hugh Harvey from Madison County was arrested for driving under the influence and being in possession of a firearm.

Judge Harvey was taken to Madison County jail Wednesday night and was later transferred to Chester County jail Thursday morning.

Harvey has not yet had a court hearing.

Harvey has been in office since September of 1998, attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, and went to law school at the University of Memphis.

