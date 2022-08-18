General Sessions judge from Madison County was arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Madison County judge was arrested for DUI and possession of a firearm.

On August 17, 2022, General Sessions judge Hugh Harvey from Madison County was arrested for driving under the influence and being in possession of a firearm.

Judge Harvey was taken to Madison County jail Wednesday night and was later transferred to Chester County jail Thursday morning.

Harvey has not yet had a court hearing.

Harvey has been in office since September of 1998, attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, and went to law school at the University of Memphis.

