The financial cost of caregiving & how to prepare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caring for a loved one with a disability or special needs can be rewarding, but also involves great personal sacrifice.

Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events planning at Fidelity Investments, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some practical tips

on how to keep your head above water.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.