The financial cost of caregiving & how to prepare

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caring for a loved one with a disability or special needs can be rewarding, but also involves great personal sacrifice.

Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events planning at Fidelity Investments, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some practical tips
on how to keep your head above water.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

