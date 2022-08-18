Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Federal judge orders Starbucks to immediately reinstate ‘Memphis 7′

Starbucks Memphis 7
Starbucks Memphis 7(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After seven months of fighting to unionize and losing their jobs, seven Starbucks workers from the Bluff City shared they got their jobs back.

Thursday, a federal judge ordered the coffee giant to immediately reinstate the fired union leaders of Memphis also known as the “Memphis 7.”

The Memphis 7 Facebook page shared the update Thursday, simply saying: “We got our jobs back.”

The ruling states if their previous positions don’t exist anymore, they must be given an equivalent position.

The seven Starbucks employees were fired back in early February after announcing their efforts to unionize in mid-January. They say they wanted safer working conditions and better pay.

Some Memphis Starbucks employees are out of a job Tuesday, just weeks after they announced their efforts to unionize. (Source: WMC)

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks is still fighting the effort.

Wednesday, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. AP says the company is citing allegations that “regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers.”

RELATED | NLRB issues formal complaint against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Tifanee Wright
Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Teacher expresses frustration with TN's book ban
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
The MPD cruiser after the crash.
MPD cruiser crashes into Frayser home

Latest News

Tommy Albritton, 33
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
(L-R) Gulledge, Gaddy and Barbee
3 arrested amid search for suspects in Frayser drive-by
Joshua Smith and Ben Winston
2 suspects on the run after shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say