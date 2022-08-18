Advertise with Us
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic

Families First Health Clinic LLC
Families First Health Clinic LLC(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday.

The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”

The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of Winchester Road.

FBI and TBI officials only confirmed the search took place but neither agency released any details about the focus of their search.

We are pushing for answers. We will update this story as we learn more information.

