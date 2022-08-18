Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments

Peppertree Apartments' November 2021 court appearance.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has confirmed two walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments within a two-week span, officials say.

On August 2, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a stairwell collapse at the complex. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of this accident.

Code enforcement issued a Notice to Correct Violation on August 3, which meant that the complex had 14 days to fix the issue, or else the city would take them to court.

However, three days before the deadline, Memphis Code Enforcement reported yet another collapse. It is uncertain which walkway was affected during this second incident.

On Monday, code enforcement determined that Peppertree was not in compliance, and issued a citation requiring a court appearance in Environmental Court Wednesday morning.

By coincidence, Peppertree also suffered from a fire early Wednesday morning. MFD says an electrical equipment malfunction in the attic caused the fire.

In 2021, the complex was deemed a public nuisance following 1,600 police service calls to the complex over a 20-month period.

After the City of Memphis and Shelby County filed a nuisance petition, which calls for all services to end at the Peppertree Apartments, the apartment owners and managers sued them in federal court to keep the apartments open.

In February, a court order allowed new tenants to move in. However, the complex was required to stay up to code in the meantime — or the order would be reversed.

After Wednesday’s court appearance, the city is requiring Peppertree to have all walkways, stairs, decks, porches and balconies to be repaired or replaced. 

These repairs must be inspected by a structural engineer to ensure the quality of the repairs.

Peppertree has been ordered to finish bracing all the walkways as a temporary measure until all the structural repairs are completed.

Another hearing is scheduled for August 22nd.

