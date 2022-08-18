Advertise with Us
‘Education is critical’: 36 student-inmates earn diplomas at Whiteville Correctional Facility

Whiteville graduates listen to ceremony speaker.(CoreCivic)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility held a graduation ceremony for 36 student-inmates on Thursday.

CoreCivic announced that 14 students earned a high school equivalency (HSE) diploma, seven students earned a vocational certificate in carpentry, 11 students earned a vocational certificate in electrical, and four students earned an industry-recognized certificate in HVAC.

“There are so many opportunities available for someone who has a diploma or GED... everything I have learned is designed to help make me a better citizen when I am released,” said Phillip Noe, who graduated with an HSE diploma and a vocational certificate in electrical.

(Left) Phillip Noe smiles with his diploma. (Right) Noe shakes hands with Whiteville Principal...
(Left) Phillip Noe smiles with his diploma. (Right) Noe shakes hands with Whiteville Principal James Bailey.(CoreCivic)

“Education is critical to the success of these students both during incarceration and their lives post-release,” said James Bailey, principal at Whiteville. “We are very proud of the dedication these students have put forth so far on their education journeys, and we look forward to seeing their future successes, whether that be in education at Whiteville or when they return home to their communities. Our goal is to help these students succeed along the way and with every graduation we celebrate, we grow more confident that we are reaching our goal.”

