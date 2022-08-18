Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
DeSoto County deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop, officials say

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting involving a deputy in DeSoto County.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

We are reaching out to MBI for more details.

