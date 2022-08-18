Advertise with Us
Budget discussions for Shelby County schools in need of maintenance

By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County schools are in need of an update as some of the buildings are 50 years old.

After the roof fell at Cummings K-8 in Memphis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced that it was time to start putting money into the upkeep of Shelby County school buildings.

There are 33 schools in the district of Shelby County that are fifty years old, including Cummings, which was built in 1961.

The District Leader of Shelby County claims that there are $500 million of deferred maintenance across the entire district.

MSCS leaders say they are still reviewing the partial ceiling collapse at Cummings Elementary that sent one employee to the hospital and other maintenance problems throughout the district.

MSCS leaders also said that Cummings students would continue attending Larose Elementary through next week, and as for the maintenance issues, the most critical needs always get first priority.

