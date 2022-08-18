Bond set to $1 million for man charged in Economy Inn barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bond has been set for the man police say caused an evacuation at a Memphis hotel early Wednesday morning after a shoot-out with officers.

The Memphis Police Department said that when 38-year-old Marvin Conley was arrested, he was armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a 50-round magazine.

According to the affidavit, police found nearly 50 shell casings.

Conley has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employment of a handgun in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Conley’s bond was set to $1 million after Thursday’s court date.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 25 at 9:00 a.m.

