Affidavit: 50 shell casings found after shoot-out during Economy Inn hotel barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know the name of the person who caused an evacuation at a Memphis hotel early Wednesday morning after a shoot-out with Memphis police.

Marvin Conley, 38, is facing nearly 40 charges related to the incident.

This incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue.

Marvin Conley mugshot (Memphis Police Department)

Police say they received calls about shots being fired inside the hotel. They say when they arrived, they were immediately shot at by an unknown person staying in one of the hotel rooms.

That person was later identified as Conley.

Police say they returned shots before Coney jumped out of the window of his room.

MPD says when Conley was arrested, he was armed with a 45 caliber handgun with a 50-round magazine.

According to the affidavit, police found nearly 50 shell casings.

Nine adults and four kids were reportedly inside rooms damaged by gunfire released by Conley.

The affidavit also says the other victims in this incident were Memphis police officers.

We were on the scene Wednesday and counted close to a dozen squad cars.

Conley’s next court date is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.