Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

901 FC moves to top of Eastern Conference with fourth consecutive win

901 FC with fourth consecutive win.
901 FC with fourth consecutive win.(YouTube)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -ALBUQUERQUE, NM.-Memphis 901 FC, notched their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over New Mexico United on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy recorded his ninth and 10th assists of the season in the win as Memphis moved within one point from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Memphis controlled the pace throughout the first half before a loose ball landed at the feet of Molloy. Charging toward the box, Molloy delivered a ball through for Luiz Fernando, who took two touches to get past the keeper for his second goal in his last two matches. Molloy’s pass marked his ninth assist of the season.

901 FC have now prevented the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 15 of their 24 games. Memphis had four of their five first-half shot attempts on target while holding New Mexico to just one shot on goal.

Memphis limited New Mexico to just five shots in the second half before Phillip Goodrum sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal after getting in behind the defense on a ball from Molloy and chipping over the New Mexico keeper. Goodrum tallied his 14th goal of the season.

Memphis improved to 16-5-3 on the season and is 14-0-1 when leading at halftime.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park for a rivalry matchup against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

Latest News

Peppertree Apartments' November 2021 court appearance.
Environmental Court demands repairs at Peppertree Apartments
The commission is considering approving $350 million to improve the hospital.
Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital
Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital
Shelby County to find funding for Regional One Hospital
Marvin Conley mugshot
Police identify suspect charged in Economy Inn barricade situation