901 FC moves to top of Eastern Conference with fourth consecutive win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -ALBUQUERQUE, NM.-Memphis 901 FC, notched their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over New Mexico United on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy recorded his ninth and 10th assists of the season in the win as Memphis moved within one point from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Memphis controlled the pace throughout the first half before a loose ball landed at the feet of Molloy. Charging toward the box, Molloy delivered a ball through for Luiz Fernando, who took two touches to get past the keeper for his second goal in his last two matches. Molloy’s pass marked his ninth assist of the season.

901 FC have now prevented the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 15 of their 24 games. Memphis had four of their five first-half shot attempts on target while holding New Mexico to just one shot on goal.

Memphis limited New Mexico to just five shots in the second half before Phillip Goodrum sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal after getting in behind the defense on a ball from Molloy and chipping over the New Mexico keeper. Goodrum tallied his 14th goal of the season.

Memphis improved to 16-5-3 on the season and is 14-0-1 when leading at halftime.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park for a rivalry matchup against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

