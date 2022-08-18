3 arrested amid search for suspects in Frayser drive-by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested three men while officers were searching for suspects accused in a shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened the night of August 10 on Mountain Terrace Street.

Officers say four men inside a Nissan Altima drove past a home and shot at the people inside.

The victims were uninjured, but there was damage to the property.

Warrants were issued for 20-year-old William Gaddy, 21-year-old Jashaun Hall, 20-year-old James Boyd and 18-year-old Marvin Roper.

Gaddy was taken into custody Wednesday as well as two others.

Police were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments after receiving a tip that Gaddy was there. Police say Gaddy, along with Altavious Gulledge and Dontrell Barbee ran from police, who were blocking the complex exits. After a brief chase, all three were arrested.

Police say the three had stolen a Hyundai Santa Fe, which had several weapons and two backpacks full of marijuana inside.

Gaddy, Gulledge and Barbee are charged with theft of an automobile, theft of a firearm, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, four counts of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and evading arrest.

Gaddy was also charged in connection to the shooting on Mountain Terrace. Those warrants were issued for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Barbee was also charged on a number of outstanding warrants including: 5 counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, two counts of evading arrest on foot, resisting official detention, unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of aggravated assault acting in concert and disorderly conduct.

