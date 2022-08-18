Advertise with Us
2 suspects charged after shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria

Joshua Smith and Ben Winston
Joshua Smith and Ben Winston(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are facing charges after gunfire erupted inside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department says Joshua Smith, 25, and Ben Winston, 23, were both arrested in connection to the case.

According to reports, Smith was involved in a physical altercation with a victim in the mall. The victim fled to B Connected Wireless and was followed by the two suspects.

The fight continued inside the store and one of the employees attempted to intervene, MPD says.

That’s when investigators believe Winston fired a shot.

Four people were inside the store at the time but no one was injured. MPD says the bullet struck a column.

Smith and Winston reportedly left the scene in a black Volkswagon. Warrants were later issued for their arrest.

Smith is charged with assault. Winston is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of property $1,000 or less.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

