18 cases of Monkeypox reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 18 cases of Monkeypox.

They are working to contact people who may have been exposed to the virus.

As of August 12, 2022, 171 Shelby County residents have been vaccinated against the virus.

Sixty-eight percent of those identified as white and thirty-two percent as black, but of the 16 cases, the majority identified as black.

Shelby County Health Department is reaching out to black organizations in hopes of lowering the contamination rate.

The vaccine is available to people with the following:

1. Individuals with a known contact/exposure to Monkeypox identified through public health interviews during the prior 14 days

2. Individuals who might have been exposed to Monkeypox in the past 14 days.

3. Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (MSM), and/or transgender, gender-nonconforming, or gender non-binary individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days.

Shelby County Health Department has received a limited supply of the vaccine.

Those who meet these criteria can sign up for an appointment here.

