1 injured after train hits car in Collierville

By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a train hit a car in Collierville Wednesday afternoon.

Collierville Police Department reports the person received a leg injury after the crash at Progress Road railroad crossing.

No word on any charges at this time.

