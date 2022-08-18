1 injured after train hits car in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a train hit a car in Collierville Wednesday afternoon.

Collierville Police Department reports the person received a leg injury after the crash at Progress Road railroad crossing.

No word on any charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

