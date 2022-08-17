‘We’re very proud’: MMSD recognized for high district rating

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education’s annual composite scores are in, and the Millington Municipal School District (MMSD) has earned the highest distinction available for state districts.

MMSD has earned a Level 5 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) rating. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) also earned a Level 5 distinction for the first time since the 2014-2015 school year.

MMSD made a major jump since last year’s Level 1 TVAAS rating. The district experienced growth in every subject and grade band, including double-digit improvements in English/Language Arts (ELA) and Math.

“This is a testament to the commitment of our staff, students, families, and this community as a whole to work hard and achieve our best,” said MMSD Superintendent Bo Griffin. “After so much disruption and uncertainty in recent years, it could have been easy for people to lose faith. Our ‘One Millington’ motto is all about coming together to accomplish a goal, and that’s exactly why we can celebrate being a Level 5 district. We’re very proud.”

Griffin credited the practice of “data digs” as a major contributor to student growth.

He also noted the district’s collaboration with Instruction Partners, which provided extra support for reading teachers at the primary school, and investments in high school English textbooks.

This news follows the release of TCAP scores in July, which showed that more students are meeting or exceeding the state’s expectations in nearly every tested subject and grade level.

“We are moving in the right direction, that’s for sure,” Griffin said. “It’s important to acknowledge progress, but we are working hard to be better every day. We have high expectations for the year ahead, and our teachers and staff will have the support they need to help students be successful.”

Griffin said Math and post-secondary readiness will be major focal points in 2022-23.

“We cannot be satisfied with one year of improvement,” Griffin said. “We recognize there are some areas that need more attention, but we’re ready for that challenge and excited for the chance to take another big step forward this year.”

An overview of MMSD’s 2022 TVAAS data can be found here.

