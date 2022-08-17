Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Water main break blocks traffic near airport

(City of Marshall)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are working to repair a water main break.

The damaged water main was reported on Democrat Road, not far from Memphis International Airport.

Three westbound lanes of Democrat Road are blocked off while crews work to repair the water main.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

