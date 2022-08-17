Water main break blocks traffic near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are working to repair a water main break.

The damaged water main was reported on Democrat Road, not far from Memphis International Airport.

Three westbound lanes of Democrat Road are blocked off while crews work to repair the water main.

