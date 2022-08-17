Warrants out for 4 suspects after drive-by shooting in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that took place in a Frayser neighborhood last Wednesday.

On that night, a victim told police that while outside on Mountain Terrace Street, a Nissan Altima drove by. Four occupants of the car fired shots at multiple victims and then drove away.

Nobody was hurt, but a home with three people inside was struck.

Investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit have identified the suspects responsible and have issued warrants for their arrest.

William Gaddy, 20, has a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Jashaun Hall, 21, has a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

James Boyd, 20, has a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Marvin Roper, 18, has a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators also believe that these individuals may be responsible for additional shootings in the City of Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects or their involvement in other crimes is asked to please contact the Gun Crimes Unit at 901-636-0442 or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

