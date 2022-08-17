University of Memphis Women’s soccer ranked in Top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tiger Women’s Soccer team will kick off its season ranked in the Top 25.

The University of Memphis Women are ranked 22nd in the National Soccer Coaches Association Poll.

The Tigers, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, return with just about everyone off a squad that won the AAC Championship, a feat Memphis is picked to do again.

And two Tigers are gaining league honors.

Saorla Miller is picked as Pre-Season AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Defender Grace Stordy is Named Pre-Season All-Conference.

The UofM opens its season Thursday night hosting Little Rock at the Tiger Soccer Complex Park and Getwell. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

