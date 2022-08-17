Advertise with Us
Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank

Tyson Foods being donating food to the Mid-South Food Bank.
Tyson Foods being donating food to the Mid-South Food Bank.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation.

“I have participated in the Tyson Foods Mid-South Donation for years, and each year, I am filled with excitement,” said Congressman Bennie G. Thompson. “I am pleased that Tyson Foods, Inc. is assisting in the fight against hunger in Mississippi. Statewide our food insecurity rate is frightening. I am thankful for Tyson’s service and encourage other organizations to follow their lead.”

The donation will be happening Thursday, August 18 at 9:00 a.m. at GW Henderson Recreation Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

