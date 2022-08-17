Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece

Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers Women wrap up a very successful international tour in Greece Tuesday night, beating the Greece All Stars 78-50. 

The Tiger Women finish the trip with a perfect 3-0.

Go Tigers Go!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

UofM Women's Soccer
University of Memphis Women’s soccer ranked in Top 25
Calvin Austin | Steelers
2 former Tigers out for Steelers due to injuries
Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.
UofM’s women’s hoops rolling on international tour
UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan
Henigan gets nod for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award