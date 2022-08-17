Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers Women wrap up a very successful international tour in Greece Tuesday night, beating the Greece All Stars 78-50.
The Tiger Women finish the trip with a perfect 3-0.
Go Tigers Go!
