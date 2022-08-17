Tigers Women’s Basketball perfect in Greece

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers Women wrap up a very successful international tour in Greece Tuesday night, beating the Greece All Stars 78-50.

The Tiger Women finish the trip with a perfect 3-0.

Go Tigers Go!

