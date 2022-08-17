Suspect arrested, accused of firing shots at officers during barricade situation at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after, police say, he barricaded inside a Memphis hotel and fired shots at officers early Wednesday morning.
Memphis police officers responded to a call about an unknown situation around 1:20 a.m. at the Economy Inn Hotel on Lamar Avenue.
Soon after they arrived, the suspect fired shots at officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room, according to Memphis Police Department.
MPD says the suspect continued to fire shots at officers and they returned fire. After a brief barricade, the suspect was taken into custody.
The hotel was evacuated and no officers were injured. However, MPD says the suspect was treated on the scene for a laceration to his hand.
This is an ongoing investigation.
