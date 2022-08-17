Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Suspect arrested, accused of firing shots at officers during barricade situation at Memphis hotel

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after, police say, he barricaded inside a Memphis hotel and fired shots at officers early Wednesday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to a call about an unknown situation around 1:20 a.m. at the Economy Inn Hotel on Lamar Avenue.

Soon after they arrived, the suspect fired shots at officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD says the suspect continued to fire shots at officers and they returned fire. After a brief barricade, the suspect was taken into custody.

The hotel was evacuated and no officers were injured. However, MPD says the suspect was treated on the scene for a laceration to his hand.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

WMC-TV anchor Mason Granger, reporting Elvis' death in 1977.
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MSCS given high distinction for student test scores
Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown
Police say the four suspects (pictured) all shot at the victim from a Nissan Altima.
Warrants out for 4 suspects after drive-by shooting in Frayser neighborhood