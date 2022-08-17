Southaven police searching for runaway teen

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway.

Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive.

She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her boyfriend who lives on Moss Point Drive, according to police.

If you see Sobryah, call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.