Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Southaven police searching for runaway teen

Sobryah Johnson
Sobryah Johnson(Southaven Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are on the search for a 14-year-old runaway.

Investigators say Sobryah Johnson was last seen by her mother Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m at their home on Ticonderoga Drive.

She was wearing a gray t-shirt, has long braids and could possibly be with her boyfriend who lives on Moss Point Drive, according to police.

If you see Sobryah, call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tifanee Wright
Arrest warrant issued for woman wanted for Dr. Yvonne Nelson’s murder
Fire at Peppertree Apartments
Firefighters respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
Mayor Harris to sign Green Fleet executive order to clean up emission outputs in Shelby Co.