Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday afternoon at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Germantown Parkway.

Police say that the shots were fired from inside the mall.

When officers made the scene, they were told that no injuries were reported and no suspects were in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

