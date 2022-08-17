Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday afternoon at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Germantown Parkway.

Police say that the shots were fired from inside the mall.

When officers made the scene, they were told that no injuries were reported and no suspects were in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

19-year-old critical after crashing into tree
Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
Sea of Red set to honor life of Memphis firefighter, David Pleasant
ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 17, 2022
Fire at Peppertree Apartments
Firefighters respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments