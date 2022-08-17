Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Several Grizzlies game known ahead of NBA schedule release(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The NBA schedule will drop on Thursday, and the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to figure prominently on national television. 

This is something that eludes the franchise, until the arrival of super star guard Ja Morant and a surprising second place finish in the Western Conference last season.

The Grizzlies will open the 2022-2023 campaign with the New York Knicks at FedExForum.

The date is Oct. 19, which almost guarantees a spot as the national featured game on ESPN.  Morant scored 37 points against the Knicks in their final meeting last season, while Desmond Bane has hit better than 46% from 3 against New York for his career.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Grizzlies Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration game will be against the Phoenix Sun on TNT. 

The game will feature two of the top backcourts in the NBA with Morant and Bane going against Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Phoenix and Memphis finished 1-2 in the west last season respectively. 

The full NBA scheduled is set to be released at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

