Sea of Red set to honor life of Memphis firefighter, David Pleasant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is set to honor a Memphis firefighter who died in a crash last week while driving a fire truck.

Memphis Fire Department says there will be a Sea of Red Sunday night to honor David Pleasant who served with the department for more than 30 years.

The lineup will start at Tiger Lane at 7 p.m. and depart at 8 p.m.

The route will leave Tiger Lane westbound on Central Avenue to Lamar Avenue, then to East E.H. Crump Boulevard, over to Mississippi Boulevard and conclude at Fire Station 8.

Sea of Red route for David Pleasant (Memphis Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.