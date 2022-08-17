Advertise with Us
Sea of Red set to honor life of Memphis firefighter, David Pleasant

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is set to honor a Memphis firefighter who died in a crash last week while driving a fire truck.

Memphis Fire Department says there will be a Sea of Red Sunday night to honor David Pleasant who served with the department for more than 30 years.

The lineup will start at Tiger Lane at 7 p.m. and depart at 8 p.m.

The route will leave Tiger Lane westbound on Central Avenue to Lamar Avenue, then to East E.H. Crump Boulevard, over to Mississippi Boulevard and conclude at Fire Station 8.

