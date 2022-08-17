Rain likely today, temperatures dropping back down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are waking up to heavy rain this morning and it is expected to continue through this afternoon. We will see rounds of rain this afternoon and there could still be lingering drizzle through early evening. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s today. Low temperatures will tumble into the lower 60s tonight and clouds will gradually clear out.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will dry out with more sunshine on Thursday. Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and lower 90s Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the upper 80s. Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s at the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

