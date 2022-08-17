Advertise with Us
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body.
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched to the substation at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body from where the male was was discovered tangled in the live wires approximately 30 feet in the air.

According to Cleveland police, early information indicates that the male, who was in possession of a bolt cutter when he was found, climbed up the side of the substation and encountered a live power source.

