MSCS given high distinction for student test scores

(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since the 2014-2015 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has been named a Level 5 school district.

This is the highest distinction available for Tennessee school districts, based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) composite scores.

Student performance in both literacy and numeracy also earned a Level 5.

A Level 5 composite means we are successfully moving students toward proficiency and beyond. We understand not all students start at the same place. Significant growth, as characterized by a Level 5, means our students are rebounding from the negative impacts of the pandemic, our teachers are effectively helping students to reach academic goals, and our curriculum plan is getting results.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time. Its focus is student growth rather than student proficiency on the state assessment.

MSCS says that this scoring system helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students, and make informed decisions about where to focus resources to ensure growth opportunities for all students.

“This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our district has earned Level 5 distinction, which is the highest ranking available,” said Interim MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw. “We are proud of this honor because it affirms that our strategies and teachers are helping students make academic gains.”

Interim Co-Superintendent Dr. John Barker agrees and is equally proud of the district’s progress.

“Memphis-Shelby County Schools is trending up,” he said. “We’re working to continue those trends this year, and we’ve made significant investments in tutoring, smaller early elementary class sizes, teacher retention, and summer programs.”

In addition to district performance, 75 MSCS-managed schools and 28 MSCS charter schools earned a Level 5 distinction.

The full list of these schools can be found on MSCS’s official release.

Just last week, MSCS announced that the district is also looking to improve TCAP scores for the 2022-2023 school year.

