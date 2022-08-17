MPD cruiser crashes into Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser crashed into a Frayser home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. and found that nobody was injured. The cruiser has since been removed from the property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

