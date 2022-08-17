Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD cruiser crashes into Frayser home

The aftermath of the crash.
The aftermath of the crash.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser crashed into a Frayser home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the crash at 1:55 p.m. and found that nobody was injured. The cruiser has since been removed from the property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

Man being honored after being arrested by ICE.
Journalist being honored by HMH Foundation for First Amendment award after being arrested
Water main break blocks traffic near airport
‘We’re very proud’: MMSD recognized for high district rating
Jerry Schilling shares his memories of friend Elvis Presley
Jerry Schilling shares his memories of friend Elvis Presley