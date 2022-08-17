Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says

By Jade Moreau, Amanda Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A woman was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of leaving her 6-month-old daughter in a hot car for five hours, according to authorities.

The baby’s mother, Ivy Lee, 22, flagged down an off-duty deputy Sunday afternoon and told him her daughter, Carissa Lewis, wasn’t breathing, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The off-duty deputy and another deputy who was patrolling the area performed life-saving measures on the baby.

Carissa was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her preliminary cause of death is heat-related, KPLC reported.

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her SUV for around five hours at her workplace, Vincent said.

“She stated that she initially left the car running, but a co-worker later told her the car was later running, and she turned her vehicle off,” Chief Deputy Gary Guillory said.

She told authorities she thought the baby was sleeping.

“Ultimately she stated that she left the child in her car while she went to work from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Guillory said.

The sheriff’s office said the Department of Children and Family Services has had prior contact with Lee after she was accused of abandoning another child in a hot car in 2019.

“Yes, DCFS was involved in the case. They were called out, but during the course of the investigation, the mother voluntarily gave us that baby before the state had to get involved,” Guillory said.

Lee’s sister, Ashley Lee, has custody of her first child, Avery.

She said her sister’s relationship with the family and her children was strained. She said they tried to help with Carissa and encouraged Ivy Lee to finish her classes with family services.

Carissa’s father said he was unaware of Ivy Lee’s previous criminal charge concerning her other child, KPLC reported.

Ivy Lee is being held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
Sea of Red set to honor life of Memphis firefighter, David Pleasant
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is embarking on what its leaders are calling a...
CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club