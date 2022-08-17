‘Memphis stepped up’: 202 MAS animals adopted, rescued, fostered over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) Director Alexis Pugh thanked the public on Wednesday for stepping up after issuing a public plea to free kennel space last week.

Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 147 animals got either adopted, rescued, or returned home, and 55 animals went to foster. In total, 202 dogs and cats left the building.

Based on kennel space and staffing, the facility should have less than 200 animals.

Even the shelter’s longest-term foster, a three-year-old mixed breed called Allan, got adopted on his one-year anniversary of being in a foster home.

The shelter urgently pled with the public for help last Thursday after announcing that its kennels were completely full.

“We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to either,” MAS said on Facebook. “If you can open your home to a shelter dog for even just a few days, you will help us save more lives!”

On that same day, MAS announced a ‘name your own price’ adoption special in an effort to encourage possible adopters and fosters.

“Last week felt like the end. We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid euthanizing healthy friendly dogs for space, and it felt like we were out of options,” Pugh said in the statement posted to Facebook. “Every single kennel was full, and when I say every kennel, I mean every physical kennel, rolling kennel, office; there was nothing left.”

“We needed a miracle,” she added.

Pugh said that the weekend’s wave gave the shelter a brief respite from how overwhelmed it has been over the past few months.

“We were able to spend some time getting dogs out for some sunshine and playtime in the yard, something we haven’t even been able to do recently,” she said.

Since the shelter’s announcement on Wednesday, MAS is already full again.

“But it’s worth celebrating the fact that, when a community comes together to save lives, it works,” Pugh added. “So thank you. Thank you for reminding us that together, with positivity and collaboration, the impossible can become reality.”

To learn more about how to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate, visit MAS’s website.

