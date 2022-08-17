Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice.

Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider.

His career marks several achievements and milestones in the optometry field.

Steele contributed to the education of over 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He’s also the longest serving faculty member of SCO history, and likely one of the longest serving higher ed professors in Memphis, SCO says.

Alongside President Carter, Steele co-founded InfantSEE, a public health program created to examine infants’ vision, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. More than 150,000 children have now received vision care through InfantSEE.

Over the course of 53 years, he’s witnessed firsthand the modern evolution of optometry, including the adoption of contact lenses, new screening technologies, and more, thus leading to his induction into the National Optometry Hall of Fame.

SOC will be hosting a retirement celebration to honor Steele next Tuesday, August 23. In addition to current campus members attending, dozens of alumni and past board members whose lives he’s touched over the years will also be present.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.