Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years

Steele is a professor at the Southern College of Optometry.
Steele is a professor at the Southern College of Optometry.(Southern College of Optometry)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice.

Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider.

His career marks several achievements and milestones in the optometry field.

Steele contributed to the education of over 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He’s also the longest serving faculty member of SCO history, and likely one of the longest serving higher ed professors in Memphis, SCO says.

Alongside President Carter, Steele co-founded InfantSEE, a public health program created to examine infants’ vision, regardless of the family’s ability to pay. More than 150,000 children have now received vision care through InfantSEE.

Over the course of 53 years, he’s witnessed firsthand the modern evolution of optometry, including the adoption of contact lenses, new screening technologies, and more, thus leading to his induction into the National Optometry Hall of Fame.

SOC will be hosting a retirement celebration to honor Steele next Tuesday, August 23. In addition to current campus members attending, dozens of alumni and past board members whose lives he’s touched over the years will also be present.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

Jerry Schilling shares his memories of friend Elvis Presley
Jerry Schilling shares his memories of friend Elvis Presley
Babies wearing Memphis Grizzlies attire from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Babies at Methodist Le Bonheur representing the Memphis Grizzlies
Wolfchase Galleria
Shots fired from inside Wolfchase Mall
19-year-old critical after crashing into tree