Memphis Athletics, UofM Alumni Association hosting free tailgate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics is partnering with the University of Memphis Alumni Association to welcome all Tiger fans to a free “Tigers On Tour” tailgate prior to the Memphis football game at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Special guests in attendance will include Tiger spirit squads, Pouncer, and UofM Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch.

The Tiger Sports Network pregame radio show is also scheduled to originate from the tailgate.

The tailgate will be held at the AgBio lot near Davis Wade Stadium and the Mississippi State indoor tennis courts and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the start of football season at this Tiger fan tailgate in Starkville,” Veatch said. “Part of what makes college athletics so special is enjoying the whole experience of game day with fellow fans, and we look forward to developing additional ‘Tigers On Tour’ events this year to provide a common gathering place for our fans on the road.”

Fans can RSVP for the tailgate here. Additional information will be communicated directly to those who RSVP.

Game tickets in the Tigers section can be purchased through the Memphis Ticket Office here.

