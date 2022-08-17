Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Memphis Athletics, UofM Alumni Association hosting free tailgate

Fans tailgate before a game in April 2021.
Fans tailgate before a game in April 2021.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics is partnering with the University of Memphis Alumni Association to welcome all Tiger fans to a free “Tigers On Tour” tailgate prior to the Memphis football game at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Special guests in attendance will include Tiger spirit squads, Pouncer, and UofM Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch.

The Tiger Sports Network pregame radio show is also scheduled to originate from the tailgate.

The tailgate will be held at the AgBio lot near Davis Wade Stadium and the Mississippi State indoor tennis courts and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the start of football season at this Tiger fan tailgate in Starkville,” Veatch said. “Part of what makes college athletics so special is enjoying the whole experience of game day with fellow fans, and we look forward to developing additional ‘Tigers On Tour’ events this year to provide a common gathering place for our fans on the road.”

Fans can RSVP for the tailgate here. Additional information will be communicated directly to those who RSVP.

Game tickets in the Tigers section can be purchased through the Memphis Ticket Office here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to...
Sea of Red set to honor life of Memphis firefighter, David Pleasant
Fire at Peppertree Apartments
Firefighters respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
Mayor Harris to sign Green Fleet executive order to clean up emission outputs in Shelby Co.
WMC-TV anchor Mason Granger, reporting Elvis' death in 1977.
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died