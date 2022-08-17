Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mayor Harris to sign Green Fleet executive order to clean up emission outputs in Shelby Co.

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government is working to clean up emission outputs in the community making a big change to its fleet of vehicles.

Wednesday an executive order will put in motion a major shift for the county to start adding electric vehicles to its fleet.

Shelby County Government says vehicles in the community are the leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

The executive order set to be signed by Mayor Lee Harris will put forth a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from county vehicles by 45% by 2035. To do that the county says it will start to add more hybrid electric vehicles to its fleet as well as replace existing vehicles with EVs when it’s time for their replacements.

The county recently added its first fully electric vehicle to its fleet and the Shelby County Commission has approved the purchase of a full electric medium-duty dump truck.

A county climate action plan showed the three sectors with the most emissions are energy use, waste and transportation.

“Transportation accounts for roughly 40% of our emissions county-wide. The movement toward electric vehicles account for a pretty significant share of how we reach goals of emissions,” said John Zeanah, director of Memphis and Shelby Co Division of Planning and Development.

There’s a big focus on electric vehicles on the national level too.

This week President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes tax credits for individuals and companies investing in electric vehicles.

Harris will sign the Shelby County Green Fleet executive order at 11 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Weather 8/17
Suspects arrested at Economy Hotel
Suspect arrested, accused of firing shots at officers during barricade situation at Memphis hotel
WMC-TV anchor Mason Granger, reporting Elvis' death in 1977.
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MSCS given high distinction for student test scores