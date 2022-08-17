Journalist being honored by HMH Foundation for First Amendment award after being arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Journalist Manuel Duran will receive HMH Foundation’s First Amendment award after being detained by ICE.

Duran, a journalist from El Salvador, was covering a protest against immigration policies in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2018. Manuel Duran was arrested along with eight other people outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center.

The group was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. They said they were protesting against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.

After protest-related charges were dropped, the reporter was detained by ICE, leading to a legal battle to reopen his immigration case.

Duran was released by ICE after 15 months of being detained.

After four years of being arrested while working for the Spanish-language news, Duran was granted asylum to stay in the United States.

Duran will be honored on September 15, 2022, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The foundation’s website says it, “promotes groups and ideas that incentivize vigorous debate in our democratic society and echo Hef’s philosophy of a culture unafraid to challenge viewpoints that exclude certain communities.”

The foundation sponsors the annual HMH First Amendment Awards, which Christie Hefner introduced in 1979. The awards honor “contemporary heroes who fearlessly don the mantle of rebel and role model.”

