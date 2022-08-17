‘It’s really a crisis’: Officials respond to string of Raleigh shootings that injured 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders say Tuesday morning’s shooting in Raleigh is a reminder of the city’s growing gun problem.

Six people were injured overnight, three of whom were minors, during a sequence of shootings that ended at a gas station near a Memphis hospital.

Memphis police in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road say they heard gunshots around midnight.

They then went to a nearby BP gas station but found no victims at the scene.

Instead, officers found missing parts to a gas pump.

Shown is the missing gas pump at the BP gas station where the first string of shootings occurred. (Action News 5)

According to MPD, after the shots were fired, the victims drove away in a stolen SUV while the gas pump was still attached.

They then abandoned their stolen white Infiniti QX50, which officers say still had the BP gas pump attached, at Tanglewood Apartments.

The victims then got into another car and left for Methodist North Hospital to seek treatment.

Then, police say the victims were shot at again somewhere between the apartment complex and Methodist North at 12:42 a.m.

The six shooting victims abandoned that second vehicle at the Circle K directly across from Methodist North and ran to the nearby emergency room.

From there, two teenage victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital: a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The 14-year-old remains in non-critical condition. The 16-year-old has since been released from the hospital and was charged with theft of the Infiniti that was abandoned at Tanglewood Apartments.

A 17-year-old remains at the hospital who will also be charged with theft of property.

Reginald Felix, 19, has been released from the hospital and will be charged with theft of property as well.

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces theft of property charges. (Action News 5/MPD)

Two other men, both 25, remain at the hospital in critical condition but are stable.

This incident, combined with the uptick in crime in the city has people discussing the city’s growing gun problem.

“It’s really a crisis for the city of Memphis,” Congressman Steve Cohen said. “It’s every day. We are all potentially victims.”

Memphis resident Ricky Hines has called the Bluff City his home his entire life. He agrees with Cohen that crime in the city has gotten out of hand.

“They’re crazy,” Hines said. “It’s like, if you step on their foot, they’re ready to shoot you.”

Cohen is calling on area leaders to get to work to fix the problem.

“The city and county mayors and the district attorney general need to come together with the school board and have a summit on how to deal with this,” Cohen said. “Teachers are the closest to the kids and can see signs of potential problems.”

MPD said the department is unsure if the parties involved in the early morning shooting on Tuesday knew one another. They are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

