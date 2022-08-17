Grizzlies 2022 schedule includes marquee Christmas, MLK Day matchups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies basketball is right around the corner and the 2022-23 schedule is out.

The NBA released the schedules for the upcoming season Wednesday, and the Grizzlies have a full slate of prime games following a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign.

The Grizz open their season at FedExForum. They will host the Knicks on Wednesday, October 19. That’s one of their franchise-record 18 nationally televised games and will be live on ESPN.

In December, Memphis will be featured on Christmas Day for the first time. They’ll head to San Francisco for a matchup with the defending NBA Champion Warriors at 7 p.m. Christmas night.

Those Warriors will make trips to the Grind House later in the season, as the Grizzlies will host them on March 9 and March 18.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration game will return in January. The Grizzlies will host the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 16. That game will be televised on TNT.

LeBron James and the Lakers will come to town on February 28.

And the final home game of the season comes April 4 against the Trail Blazers.

Season tickets are already on sale as the Grizzlies look to build upon last season’s playoff run.

Check out the full schedule below:

