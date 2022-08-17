Advertise with Us
Firefighters respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is responding to a fire at Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MFD advises drivers to avoid the Graceland Drive area, and expect delays.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

