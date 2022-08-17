Firefighters respond to fire at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is responding to a fire at Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MFD advises drivers to avoid the Graceland Drive area, and expect delays.

No one was injured.

