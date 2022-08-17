Drying out with patchy fog overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 70s this evening with a mostly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible by morning. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph or less.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. A few clouds and patchy fog possible Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the 80s. Rain could carry over into early next week with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

