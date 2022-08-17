Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Drying out with patchy fog overnight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 70s this evening with a mostly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible by morning. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph or less.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. A few clouds and patchy fog possible Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the 80s. Rain could carry over into early next week with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Thousands gathered to pay tribute to Elvis on Monday night.
Elvis Week: Thousands gather for candlelight vigil held at Graceland
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
Fire at Kroger in Southaven
Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Lingering clouds and patchy drizzle will keep temperatures cool this afternoon
ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 17, 2022
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Weather 8/17
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain likely today, temperatures dropping back down