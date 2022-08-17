Advertise with Us
Cummings K-8 under inspection following drop ceiling collapse

Cummings K-8
Cummings K-8(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City and county inspectors have been called to Cummings K-8 to review the damaged area after the library’s drop ceiling gave way on Monday.

The school released a statement saying that a professional engineer is reviewing the building where part of the drop ceiling fell, as well as the remainder of the school.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) also began additional district-wide reviews on all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings to check for signs of any abnormalities.

Cummings K-8 reported that the building that houses the library dates to 1930 when it was used as an auditorium, and the drop ceiling was installed in 1982.

Following the accident, MSCS announced that Cummings students will attend school at LaRose Elementary for the rest of the week. Students will continue class at LaRose Elementary during the week of August 22-26.

We’re working now on determining a date to reopen Cummings to students, and this is not a decision that the District is making lightly or alone. As always, we are consulting all necessary agencies and authorities having jurisdiction.

MSCS

On Tuesday, a welcome sign and the familiar faces of their teachers and crossing guard greeted Cummings families outside LaRose Elementary. The approximately 500 LaRose and Cummings students also enjoyed MemPops, and the staff had lunch catered by One & Only BBQ.



