Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown

(Crumbl (Instagram))
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!

The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19.

The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Germantown police respond to school threat
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
Dr. Yvonne Nelson
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
Visitor charged with murder in Dixson Co
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

Latest News

This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Brazilian WCBCC Contestants
Brazilian barbecuers use Memphis in May experience to help popularize American BBQ in home country
Brent Little and Melissa Cookston are competing for the top prize in the whole hog category at...
From team members to competitors, two tents sit feet from each other at WCBCC