Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!
The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19.
The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
