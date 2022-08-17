Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crumbl Cookies location is opening in the Mid-South!

The new location at 7605 West Farmington Boulevard will be hosting its grand opening on Friday, August 19.

The bakery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until midnight.

