A cool and rainy day for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will see rounds of rain through this afternoon and there could still be lingering drizzle through early evening. Rain and clouds will keep our temperatures well below-average today with highs only the 70s. We return to drier and slightly warmer conditions through Friday.

NORMAL HIGH: 92

NORMAL LOW: 73

TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: It will dry out with more sunshine on Thursday. Behind the front, Thursday and Friday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and lower 90s Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday. Scattered showers will move back in on Sunday and highs will dip into the upper 80s. Rain could carry over into Monday with a few showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s at the start of next week.

