Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 unique frozen cocktails

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 of her favorite frozen cocktails in Memphis, including the a sake slushie at Stix Express downtown.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

