City Watch issued for missing man with dementia

A City Watch Alert has been issued for 63-year-old Antonio Lewis, who was last seen on foot in the area of Grant Avenue.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a 63-year-old man diagnosed with mild dementia.

Antonio Lewis was last seen in the area of Grant Avenue on foot.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and orange shorts.

Lewis has been missing since Sunday, August 14.

If Lewis is seen, the public is asked to contact MPD at 901-545-COPS.

